How should Idaho spend its share of opioid settlement funds?

Idaho is estimated to receive more than $200 million over the next two decades from national settlements with opioid pill makers, distributors and pharmacies.

The money slowly coming into the state will be split up three ways: 20% will go to public health districts, 40% to counties and cities and 40% to the state.

Entities can spend the funds on a broad list of “approved opioid abatement strategies” to combat the epidemic, including treatment programs, other services for people in treatment or recovery, as well as criminal justice strategies.

The Idaho Behavioral Health Council is tasked with making recommendations for how to spend the state’s allocation of about $2 million each year in the Opioid Settlement Fund, and it’s currently asking for the public’s input on the priorities to present next year.

“The council will make a recommendation on topics -- treatment courts, housing -- those are the high level topics,” said Sara Omundson, the administrative director of the state courts who co-chairs the council. Last year, the group also suggested spending on community recovery centers.

Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, the other co-chair, said the council's top recommendations are sent to the governor and the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee.

“Ultimately, they have the appropriating authority,” he said, “so they can make that final decision.”

Last session, the legislature funded two of the council’s recommendations from the Opioid Settlement Fund totaling $390,800. One was a pre-plea intervention program and the other a pilot court program for people who need treatment and don’t have an extensive criminal history.

A request for a secure mental health facility was not funded and the legislature tacked on a $500,000 expenditure from the Opioid Settlement Fund that wasn’t one of the council’s recommendations – an opioid use prevention campaign as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Operation Esto Perpetua” strategy to fight fentanyl .

As the Idaho Behavioral Health Council prepares its next set of recommendations to turn over to Little and the legislature by September, it’s asking for ideas and proposals for how the state should spend the settlement money.

The council wants people, including those whom the opioid epidemic has affected directly, to submit proposals on how to combat the crisis in Idaho by July 1. Members of the public can send ideas to this address: IBHC@dhw.idaho.gov .

The group will choose its priority areas during its next meeting on August 11. The meetings are live streamed on YouTube .

Find reporter Rachel Cohen on Twitter @racheld_cohen

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

