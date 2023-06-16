© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

World Refugee Day in Boise celebrates fun, food and freedom

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:17 AM MDT
World Refugee Day in Boise is Saturday, June 17, 2023
Idaho Office for Refugees
World Refugee Day in Boise is Saturday, June 17, 2023

Idaho’s resettlement program began in the 1970s as part of a national effort to receive refugees from Southeast Asia after the Vietnam War. Over the years, the world has become a bit more cruel but Idaho, and the Treasure Valley in particular, has opened its arms to men, women and children from the planet’s most dangerous hotspots.

“For this current fiscal year, we’ll be right around 900-1,000 people who we will welcome to our state,” said Holly Beech, Communications Manager for the Idaho Office for Refugees. “In the last couple of years, we have seen an increasing number of refugees from Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

One of those refugees from DRC, Shabire Eliza, has flourished in the Treasure Valley. She’s a recent college graduate with a degree in Psychology and is also a new mom to a beautiful three-month baby girl. And on Saturday, June 17, she’ll be an emcee for World Refugee Day in Boise.

“It’s a day to look back, but don’t cry about it,” she said. “It’s also a day to look to the future. The sky is no longer the limit.”

Eliza and Beech joined Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about resettlement in Idaho and one of the highlights of the calendar year.

Tags
News World Refugee DayIdaho Office for Refugees
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate