© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nampa School Board passes policy banning classroom discussion on gender identity, sexual orientation

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice,
Katie Kloppenburg
Published June 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT
Five people sit behind a large white desk with brown nameplates in front of them. There is the blue Nampa School District logo behind them on a white wall and a brown wooden door.
Screenshot
/
Nampa School District YouTube

The Nampa School Board of Trustees met Monday night to discuss the policy which would prohibit gender identity or sexual identity to be taught or discussed in Nampa schools. The Board passed the policy in a 3-1 vote.

Critics of the policy have compared it to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Law," which also keeps gender identity discussions out of classrooms.

The majority of parents in attendance at the meeting asked the Board to reject the policy.

"I respectfully urge each and every one of you to vote against this policy as it poses a threat to the well-being and inclusivity of our entire school community," said JC Johnson.

Some parents in attendance were in favor of the policy.

"Teachers who don't have any right telling our children what is true or subjectively in their assessment on these things," said Brian Williams.

When it came down to the vote, Trustee Mandy Simpson was against the proposal saying, "I know that if every single child feels loved and supported, our scores would be off the charts. My fear is that this particular policy does not do that."

Board Chair Brook Taylor argued in favor of the policy, likening the debate to her position on vaccines and face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm very much in favor of this policy. The difference is, is that post-2020, in no way shape, or form do I want a teacher to have core value conversations with my children any longer," said Taylor. "And it was 2020 that really woke me up to that because I had teachers letting my kids know that because I wasn't going to get them vaccinated or they weren't going to wear masks all the time, that I was basically a pile of crap. And this came from teachers."

Tags
News GenderNampa School DistrictLGBTQ
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I’m Katie and I’m a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate