Nampa School Board passes policy banning classroom discussion on gender identity, sexual orientation

The Nampa School Board of Trustees met Monday night to discuss the policy which would prohibit gender identity or sexual identity to be taught or discussed in Nampa schools. The Board passed the policy in a 3-1 vote.

Critics of the policy have compared it to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Law," which also keeps gender identity discussions out of classrooms.

The majority of parents in attendance at the meeting asked the Board to reject the policy.

"I respectfully urge each and every one of you to vote against this policy as it poses a threat to the well-being and inclusivity of our entire school community," said JC Johnson.

Some parents in attendance were in favor of the policy.

"Teachers who don't have any right telling our children what is true or subjectively in their assessment on these things," said Brian Williams.

When it came down to the vote, Trustee Mandy Simpson was against the proposal saying, "I know that if every single child feels loved and supported, our scores would be off the charts. My fear is that this particular policy does not do that."

Board Chair Brook Taylor argued in favor of the policy, likening the debate to her position on vaccines and face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm very much in favor of this policy. The difference is, is that post-2020, in no way shape, or form do I want a teacher to have core value conversations with my children any longer," said Taylor. "And it was 2020 that really woke me up to that because I had teachers letting my kids know that because I wasn't going to get them vaccinated or they weren't going to wear masks all the time, that I was basically a pile of crap. And this came from teachers."