Local community holds protest to demand answers for Payton Wasson

A Critical Incident Task force Investigation continues into a shooting by Boise police about a week ago, resulting in the death of Payton Wasson, 22. Police say they were investigating a situation early Saturday morning involving people and a vehicle involved in what they think was gang activity and/or narcotics sales, according to a news release.

Members of the community gathered at Boise City Hall Friday demanding answers. Around a hundred protesters gathered , holding signs and speaking at a mic, saying there needs to be justice for Wasson.

Wasson died at a hospital a day later and the coroner's report indicated he'd been shot in the head.

A person who said he was a friend of Wasson spoke in front of the crowd.

"I'm saying whatever is going on is not right. "We might not know the full story. I think we deserve the full story, and we need justice.

Protesters chanted, "Say his name, Payton Wasson," and "No justice, no peace," as they marched to 5th and Idaho, where Wasson was killed. They held a moment of silence.

Earlier that day, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar called the incident a tragedy at a press conference. He answered questions about the incident but said it was still being investigated why deadly force was used.

"We will unfortunately not be able to provide you body camera footage from the incident at this time, but know that it is our intention to do so when it is available for release," says Winegar.

Organizers passed out papers with a list of demands, saying the department needs to be held more accountable and establish a civilian police oversight board.

The department says eight and a half year Boise Police Veteran Officer Chance Feldner fired the fatal shot. He is on paid administrative leave, which is standard following a critical incident.