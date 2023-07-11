© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

'It’s bittersweet to leave early': Boise City Council president resigning before end of term

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT
City Hall City Council Chamber
Lacey Daley
/
Boise State Public Radio

Boise City Council president Holli Woodings is resigning her seat, a news release from the mayor’s office announced Tuesday. Woodings is moving to Washington D.C. with her family.

“It’s bittersweet to leave early, but it’s with the health and happiness of my family in mind. We are excited for the next chapter of our lives–starting in new schools and exploring opportunities to work and play in a new place,” Woodings said in the release.

Elected to council in 2021, she represents District 5; her resignation takes effect on Friday, July 21. Woodings previously said she would not be running for another term.

Mayor Lauren McLean will appoint a replacement for the district and is accepting applications until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1. Qualified electors in District 5 can apply on the city’s website.

Tags
News Boise City CouncilBoise Mayor
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate