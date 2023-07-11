'It’s bittersweet to leave early': Boise City Council president resigning before end of term

Boise City Council president Holli Woodings is resigning her seat, a news release from the mayor’s office announced Tuesday. Woodings is moving to Washington D.C. with her family.

“It’s bittersweet to leave early, but it’s with the health and happiness of my family in mind. We are excited for the next chapter of our lives–starting in new schools and exploring opportunities to work and play in a new place,” Woodings said in the release.

Elected to council in 2021, she represents District 5; her resignation takes effect on Friday, July 21. Woodings previously said she would not be running for another term.