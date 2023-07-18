Nampa City Council extends the stay of businesses at the Hispanic Cultural Center

Management at the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa was forced to vacate the premises, but several businesses occupying the building have had their stay extended.

Nampa’s City Council voted to extend the stay of three separate businesses until the end of September at Monday’s city council meeting. The city took back control of the building from the center and put the businesses in a tough spot.

Nuestra Gente Wellness Center, Maria’s Counseling and Cocola Broadcasting reached out to the city after they heard about the takeover, with concerns about their future.

"We have been greatly impacted last week, having to shut down and cancel most of our clients for last week," said Salma Lopez Barajas, who owns the Nuestra Gente Wellness Center.

She says they had to walk the remaining clients through the police tape and security, which made them feel uncomfortable.

Nampa City Chief of Staff Rick Hogadoam said that’s when he found out the businesses had contractual agreements to lease space from the Hispanic Cultural Center. The temporary lease was meant to honor their original arrangement.

"This is really just to keep them whole for the next couple of months," he says.

Hogadom says the business could negotiate new lease terms with the city or upcoming management that could extend them beyond September 30t