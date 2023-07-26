Boise land annexations result in lack of fire hydrants

A fire consumed a house on West Teakwood Drive in southwest Boise over the weekend, requiring three water tank trucks to help put out the flames. This road is one of a number of streets in Boise without a fire hydrant.

The absence of hydrants dates back to annexations that often happened decades ago, explains Lynsey Amundson, Communications Manager at the Boise Fire Department.

Amundson said in an email when the subdivisions were finalized, “current fire department water supply was not a requirement” but the Boise Fire Department has planned for fires in these areas.

The City of Boise and water purveyor Veolia are responsible for new fire hydrant installations. See a map of fire hydrants in Boise below.