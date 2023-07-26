© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Boise land annexations result in lack of fire hydrants

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published July 26, 2023 at 5:07 AM MDT
A fire truck titled Engine 2 from the Nampa Fire Department sits in a parking lot.
Roadsidepictures
/
Flickr Creative Commons

A fire consumed a house on West Teakwood Drive in southwest Boise over the weekend, requiring three water tank trucks to help put out the flames. This road is one of a number of streets in Boise without a fire hydrant.

The absence of hydrants dates back to annexations that often happened decades ago, explains Lynsey Amundson, Communications Manager at the Boise Fire Department.

Amundson said in an email when the subdivisions were finalized, “current fire department water supply was not a requirement” but the Boise Fire Department has planned for fires in these areas.

The City of Boise and water purveyor Veolia are responsible for new fire hydrant installations. See a map of fire hydrants in Boise below.

Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
