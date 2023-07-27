© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 1-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.
News

Suspect fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with Boise police in North End

Idaho Statesman | By Sally Krutzig
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT
Police investigate a multiblock crime scene Thursday morning near 19th and Resseguie streets after a shooting Wednesday night.
Sarah Miller
/
Idaho Statesman
Police investigate a multiblock crime scene Thursday morning near 19th and Resseguie streets after a shooting Wednesday night.

The North End saw heavy police presence Wednesday night following a shootout between Boise police and a suspect, who was shot and killed, according to the department.

The Boise Police Department said officers responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:24 p.m. near the 700 block of North 20th Street, according to a social media post from the department.

“Officers staged nearby while gathering more information,” a Boise police news release said.

Two police officers wearing vests stand outside a blue house surrounded by a black fence.
Sarah Miller
/
Idaho Statesman
Police investigate a multi-block crime scene at 19th and Resseguie Streets after an overnight shooting on Thursday, July 27.

Police requested additional officers at 10:43 p.m. after hearing gunshots, according to the release. In the social media post, Boise police said responding officers “were immediately engaged in gunfire” upon their arrival.

The suspect was killed during the incident, according to the department. Ada County paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene when they arrived.

No one else was reported injured. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will identify the individual once family have been notified. Police said they have closed off “about four to six blocks” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

“Boise police have secured the scene. There is no active threat,” the department’s post said.

An officer stands in the street that is blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.
Sarah Miller
/
Idaho Statesman
Police investigate a multi-block crime scene at 19th and Resseguie Streets after an overnight shooting on Thursday, July 27.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Garden City Police Department is investigating the shooting. The task force has asked anyone with information about the incident to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

“As is customary, the involved officers will be placed on administrative leave, per policy,” Boise police said in their release. “The information in this news release is considered preliminary pending the CITF investigation.”

The department declined to answer the Idaho Statesman’s request for more information. Police spokesperson Haley Williams said the department was “working on getting more information confirmed” and would update the public when possible.

This article was originally published by Sally Krutzig with the Idaho Statesman.

Tags
News Boise Police DepartmentNorth EndPolice Shooting

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate