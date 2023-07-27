Suspect fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with Boise police in North End

The North End saw heavy police presence Wednesday night following a shootout between Boise police and a suspect, who was shot and killed, according to the department.

The Boise Police Department said officers responded to a report of an armed subject at 10:24 p.m. near the 700 block of North 20th Street, according to a social media post from the department.

“Officers staged nearby while gathering more information,” a Boise police news release said.

Sarah Miller / Idaho Statesman Police investigate a multi-block crime scene at 19th and Resseguie Streets after an overnight shooting on Thursday, July 27.

Police requested additional officers at 10:43 p.m. after hearing gunshots, according to the release. In the social media post, Boise police said responding officers “were immediately engaged in gunfire” upon their arrival.

The suspect was killed during the incident, according to the department. Ada County paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene when they arrived.

No one else was reported injured. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will identify the individual once family have been notified. Police said they have closed off “about four to six blocks” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

“Boise police have secured the scene. There is no active threat,” the department’s post said.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Garden City Police Department is investigating the shooting. The task force has asked anyone with information about the incident to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

“As is customary, the involved officers will be placed on administrative leave, per policy,” Boise police said in their release. “The information in this news release is considered preliminary pending the CITF investigation.”

The department declined to answer the Idaho Statesman’s request for more information. Police spokesperson Haley Williams said the department was “working on getting more information confirmed” and would update the public when possible.

