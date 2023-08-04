© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Seven critically injured in a school bus crash on Highway 55

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published August 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM MDT
A screenshot from the Idaho State Police Twitter account
Idaho State Police
/
Twitter

The Idaho State Police says the bus was carrying about 30 teens part of a YMCA summer camp program with the Treasure Valley location. Eleven onboard were injured, seven critically. All the children on board were taken by air or ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution.

The lanes of State Highway 55 reopened just before 7:20 p.m. Friday.

The rollover happened around 3 p.m. on State Highway 55 north of Banks, Idaho. This was one of four buses in the summer camp program, the three other vehicles were not involved in the crash.

Law enforcement and YMCA officials are working to inform family members. Idaho State Police are investigating the cause.

Sasa Woodruff
