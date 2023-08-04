Seven critically injured in a school bus crash on Highway 55

The Idaho State Police says the bus was carrying about 30 teens part of a YMCA summer camp program with the Treasure Valley location. Eleven onboard were injured, seven critically. All the children on board were taken by air or ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution.

The lanes of State Highway 55 reopened just before 7:20 p.m. Friday.

The rollover happened around 3 p.m. on State Highway 55 north of Banks, Idaho. This was one of four buses in the summer camp program, the three other vehicles were not involved in the crash.

Law enforcement and YMCA officials are working to inform family members. Idaho State Police are investigating the cause.

