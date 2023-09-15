Boise students held Youth Climate Strike in support of renewable energy

As part of the “Fridays for Future” movement, some Boise-area students walked out of class and headed to the Capitol building, where the Idaho Climate Justice League held a rally at noon to protest the use of fossil fuels and promote renewable energy.

Nikita Thomas, a Boise High senior and member of the Idaho Climate Justice League, said solar power is an important alternative form of energy in the Treasure Valley.

“Within the Idaho Climate Justice League, we're working on making solar more affordable and accessible. And Idaho Power is taking initiatives to go against that,” said Thomas.

Idaho Power has been trying for years to lower reimbursement rates for people who generate excess electricity and sell it back to the grid. It says those customers shift maintenance costs for things like power lines to those without solar panels.

The rally endedwith a march to Idaho Power’s downtown headquarters, where three youth speakers read out a letter they wrote urging CEO Lisa Grow to end those efforts.