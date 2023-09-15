© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News

Boise students held Youth Climate Strike in support of renewable energy

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published September 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (center) holds up a Swedish "School Strike for the Climate" sign while participating in a Fridays for Future march with German climate activists Luisa-Marie Neubauer (left) and Jakob Blasel (right) on March 29, 2019, in Berlin.
Sean Gallup
/
Getty Images
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (center) holds up a Swedish "School Strike for the Climate" sign while participating in a Fridays for Future march with German climate activists Luisa-Marie Neubauer (left) and Jakob Blasel (right) on March 29, 2019, in Berlin.

As part of the “Fridays for Future” movement, some Boise-area students walked out of class and headed to the Capitol building, where the Idaho Climate Justice League held a rally at noon to protest the use of fossil fuels and promote renewable energy.

Nikita Thomas, a Boise High senior and member of the Idaho Climate Justice League, said solar power is an important alternative form of energy in the Treasure Valley.

“Within the Idaho Climate Justice League, we're working on making solar more affordable and accessible. And Idaho Power is taking initiatives to go against that,” said Thomas.

Idaho Power has been trying for years to lower reimbursement rates for people who generate excess electricity and sell it back to the grid. It says those customers shift maintenance costs for things like power lines to those without solar panels.

The rally endedwith a march to Idaho Power’s downtown headquarters, where three youth speakers read out a letter they wrote urging CEO Lisa Grow to end those efforts.

Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
