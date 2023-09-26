© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Power has been co-sponsoring electric vehicle ‘guest drives’ across the state

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published September 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM MDT
Idaho Power co-sponsored an EV 'guest drive' in Nampa September 16, 2023
George Prentice, Idaho Power
While automakers – domestic and foreign – continue to invest billions into the evolution of electric vehicles. For many consumers, EVs are still a subject of curiosity.

The Biden Administration’s massive clean energy push has produced a number of federal incentives for consumers; while Idaho’s investment is more focused on infrastructure, like charging stations.

Meanwhile, Idaho Power has been co-hosting “EV Guest Drives,” in eastern Idaho and, most recently, in Canyon County. That’s where Morning Edition host George Prentice visited with current EV owners, prospective buyers and Idaho Power’s EV experts.

