Annular solar eclipse to be partially visible in southwestern Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Amanda Niess
Published October 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT
A map of the United States with a series of lines going diagonally across it, showing where people will be able to see the annular solar eclipse.
NASA

A solar eclipse is set to soar the sky on Saturday, Oct. 14, crossing North, Central and South America. In the United States, the eclipse will be most prominent in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Texas.

Idaho residents in the southwestern region have a chance to witness the spectacle but there are very sparse viewing parties in the area.

According to Eclipse 2024, the eclipse in Boise and surrounding areas will be partial with a 90% magnitude.

Boise State Physics’ Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve STEM Network will be hosting a viewing event next Saturday. The last visible eclipse in Idaho happened in 2012, and the next annular eclipse will not be visible for another 23 years.

Solar eclipse glasses will be available to those who donate to the PonyUp campaign.

Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and the eclipse viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. The Boise State Alumni have more registration and donation information online.

The Boise Astronomical Society is also hosting an eclipse viewing party at Kleiner Park from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This will be be a public event. Telescopes and eclipse glasses will be provided at the event.

For those looking to view the eclipse online or on social media, the local Facebook page Idaho Weather Watchers has seen a plethora of conversations discussing best locations and practices for an eventful eclipse viewing experience.

Some people have commented they are driving to Nevada, Crater Lake, Oregon, some of the Mighty Five Parks in Utah and Ship Rock in New Mexico to get a better view of the eclipse.

Remember to wear eye protection throughout the duration of the eclipse. There will be sites streaming the event as well for those who wish to watch from home.

Amanda Niess
Hi, I'm a recent Boise State graduate who loves writing about community, art and music. I graduated with a B.A. in Integrated Media and Strategic Communications but emphasized my studies in journalism. Since graduating, I've been living in Boise and recently completed an internship with KTVB. When I'm not writing, I'm usually attending local concerts or enjoying time with my friends or dog, Declan.
See stories by Amanda Niess

