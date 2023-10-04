Mixed results from standardized testing in Idaho public schools

Idaho’s youngest students are reading at a higher level than their peers across the country, but students’ scores in more comprehensive tests fell last spring. The mixed results from Idaho’s schools were shared in a news release from the State Department of Education.

“One of our priorities is to ensure that the time and energy that goes into these assessments yields an accurate representation of what our students are learning and where we as educators can focus additional support for our students," Chief Deputy Superintendent Ryan Cantrell said in the release.

Kindergarten through third grade students take the Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI) test each fall. First, second and third graders scored 18 points better than their nationwide peers last year and kindergartners were 23 points above average according to data shared by the state. The number of younger readers scoring proficient or better ticked up from recent years, up five points from 2021 across grade levels.

“The trends are generally positive, and I’m encouraged by the increased focus we’re placing on making sure more Idaho students are solid readers early in their academic careers,” said Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

She credited the recent statewide investment in all-day kindergarten programs and millions of dollars focused on early literacy efforts.

But results from the more comprehensive Idaho Standards Achievement Test (ISAT) given to grades 3-8 and 11 each spring, showed declining scores. Fifty-two percent of Idaho students scored proficient or better in English Language Arts (ELA), down four points from 56%, 42% were proficient in math, down one point from 2022.

Cantrell said a return to a longer ISAT testing format after shortened versions were used the previous two years is likely one reason for the falling test scores. The state will return to the shorter version in 2024, which Cantrell said delivers a more accurate assessment of student progress.

The department is also working to implement additional resources for students and teachers to help improve scores, including establishing the Idaho Council of Teachers of Mathematics to “increase statewide leadership and collaboration.” There are on-going efforts to improve ELA as well, according to the department.

The data did show some bright spots. Students in the West Ada School District - the state’s largest - collectively increased math proficiency scores by two points. In Cascade, science scores went up last spring by 38 points.