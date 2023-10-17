Ketchum housing plan moves into year two

The city of Ketchum is moving into its second year of a plan to address a shortage of housing. Leaders hope it will curb an exodus of workers and long-time residents.

The city said 660 housing units are needed in the next decade for people at a variety of life stages and income levels to keep the community thriving. That housing could come from new construction, deed restrictions keeping a home for locals only, or opening up new rentals for workers.

Since the housing plan was put into place last year, 41 units have been added to the mix. Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city has come a long way from two years ago when it didn't have a housing program.

"The challenge has not gone away, but the momentum is improving day by day," he said during a city council meeting Monday.

Housing Director Carissa Connelly shared the story of two young families who recently moved into Lift Tower Lodge, a transitional housing space that Ketchum paid to help fix up. They were previously living in vehicles, on couches or in a shelter.

"Now, they're reunited and able to have a safe, warm place to raise their child while they find permanent housing," she said.

New this year is a more targeted focus on "community housing." That's because a study done in Teton County, Wyoming, suggests simply building more market-rate units doesn't help locals in a resort community.

"The more market units you build, it actually increases the need for more affordable housing," Connelly said, because it creates an increased need for services like landscaping and amenities like restaurants.

Thanks to a successful ballot measure in May, Ketchum will have a new pool of about $1.4 million in fiscal year 2024 to implement its housing plan.

This year, maintaining a pipeline of new construction, identifying buildings for preservation and continuing the Lease to Locals program are top priorities, according to Connelly.

