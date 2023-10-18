Human-started blazes dominate Idaho's mild fire season

Idaho, like most of the country this year, had a relatively light wildfire season. But state officials noted one concerning trend.

206 of the 284 fires the Idaho Department of Lands responded to -- or 73% -- were started by people.

"We also have more people living near the wildland-urban interface, near endowment lands, and so we're seeing more unwanted human-caused fires," IDL Director Dustin Miller said in an end-of-year update to the Board of Land Commissioners Tuesday.

The biggest fires in Idaho this summer were on U.S. Forest Service land, such as the Hayden Fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The total number of fires that IDL responded to this year was close to normal, but the blazes didn't burn a lot of acres – only about 2,600 of the roughly 9 million IDL is responsible for, which is about 10% of the 20-year-average for acres burned.

“That's a pretty impressive feat given the kind of acreage that our folks are protecting," Miller said.

Total suppression costs, which include contracts for planes and crew-based engines, totaled $22 million. Of that, the state is expected to recoup roughly $4.7 million for helping out federal agencies and other states.

$64 million remains in the fire suppression account heading into next year. That's roughly how much Idaho spent to put out all burns in the much more active 2021 fire season.

