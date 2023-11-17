© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Fish and Game wants more samples from hunters after finding CWD in new area

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:17 AM MST
A fish and game employee is taking a sample from a deer on a table for chronic wasting disease.
Roger Phillips
/
Idaho Fish And Game
Fish and Game staff take samples from deer for chronic wasting disease testing. 

Idaho wildlife officials are trying to halt the spread of chronic wasting disease after an infected deer was hunted in a new area.

The contagious, fatal disease affects moose, elk and deer, and there is no known cure. It was first detected in Idaho two years ago. Since then, all cases were found in one hunting unit near Riggins.

That was until this month. A mule deer hunted near New Meadows tested positive.

Tricia Hebdon is a wildlife biologist with Idaho Fish and Game. She told commissioners Thursday that the deer was in its summer range. The problem is, the other animals have probably moved by now.

"We know that the animals are no longer on that summer range where this animal was harvested in October, and they're now on three different winter ranges," she said.

That makes finding other positive deer through surveillance testing difficult. Still, Fish and Game wants more samples from this area, particularly in units 22, 23, 24, 32 and 32A . It's also going to pick up more roadkill along highways 55 and 95, and it's sending sample kits to hunters with tags in the area.

Hunters in units 14 and 15 near Riggins are required to have harvested animals tested.

In total, 52 animals, mostly white tailed deer, have been found positive with CWD in Idaho, but the state expects to get more lab results back soon.

