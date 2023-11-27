Sustainability also means success for these Idaho merchants

No one argues against the nobility of a Fortune 500 business integrating sustainability into its day-to-day practices. But how can the smallest of small businesses move that proverbial needle on climate change?

“Oh gosh, it’s a drop in the ocean, for sure,” said Soraya Mazloomi, of Acme Bakeshop and president of the Boise Farmers Market. “But I think if enough people do it, then you have a tidal wave.”

On a recent wintry morning, Soraya was surrounded by a lot of like-minded farmers and ranchers.

“Well, I hope that we’re completely sustainable,” said Rob Stokes of Malheur River Meats. “We do rotational grazing. We don’t use any chemical fertilizers, herbicides or pesticides on our ranch. We even utilize out goats for weed control.”

And is that same nobility economically sustainable for a small business?

“I think more and more people are finding an interest,” said Tim Sommer of Purple Sage Farms. “And small farms can be the best stewards… because they have eyes on the crop. And it’s that ratio of eyes-to-the-acre.”

Morning Edition host George Prentice heard from a variety of local merchants who say they were early to the sustainable party … and their growing customer base is responding with loyalty.

