Bureau of Land Management to host last virtual public meeting on Western Solar Plan

Boise State Public Radio News | By Rachel Cohen
Published March 5, 2024 at 2:53 PM MST
solar panels in the desert
Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management is considering a new strategy to streamline permitting for large-scale solar energy development in the West, including in Idaho.

The federal agency is building on a decade-old plan that focused on prime areas for solar projects in the southwest, in part to minimize environmental harm.

Now, it’s revisiting that and considering adding more land in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming where solar could be expanded. That includes about 1.5 million acres in southern Idaho.

A map of lands available under the BLM solar plan
Bureau of Land Management
The Bureau of Land Management identified green-shaded areas on the map as places that could be ripe for solar development.

Separately, last year, the BLM in Idaho added a step in the permitting process that renewable energy developers must complete, which it believes will minimize conflicts in siting projects.

The BLM has a goal of permitting 25 gigawatts of clean energy on public lands by 2025.

Under the agency’s preferred Western Solar Plan, it would guide development to spots close to transmission lines and away from culturally and environmentally sensitive areas. Solar proposals would still need to go through regular environmental reviews.

The BLM is hosting one more virtual public meeting on the plan on Weds., March 6, and public comments are accepted through April 18.

March 6 virtual meeting

