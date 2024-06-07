© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance will cause some outages in Boise, Cambridge and Stanley this weekend

National Interagency Fire Center predicts high risk wildfire season for Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:21 PM MDT
A map of the United States shows expected levels of wildland fire potential in July 2024.
Predictive Services
/
National Interagency Fire Center
A map of the United States shows expected levels of wildland fire potential in July 2024.

The National Interagency Fire Center’s significant wildland fire potential outlook shows an elevated risk expected for most of Idaho, northern Nevada and northern Utah in the coming months.

Great Basin Coordination Center lead meteorologist Basil Newmerzhycky says that since the last two winters were particularly wet, there’s an added layer to this summer’s wildfire risk.

“When that happens, we get a lot of what we call carryover fuel, brush and grass that has grown much more dense than normal. Given that we're expecting drier conditions this summer, a lot of that carryover fuel should now be available to burn,” Newmerzhycky said in an interview.

Newmerzhycky also says over the past few decades, fire seasons have become longer and wildfires more damaging thanks to climate change.

To minimize contributing to wildfire activity, he added that clearing brush and grass from your property, listening to local officials’ directions and simply remaining aware of your surroundings can all help maintain fire safety.
Tags
News Wildfires 2024Climate Change
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate