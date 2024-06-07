National Interagency Fire Center predicts high risk wildfire season for Idaho

The National Interagency Fire Center’s significant wildland fire potential outlook shows an elevated risk expected for most of Idaho, northern Nevada and northern Utah in the coming months.

Great Basin Coordination Center lead meteorologist Basil Newmerzhycky says that since the last two winters were particularly wet, there’s an added layer to this summer’s wildfire risk.

“When that happens, we get a lot of what we call carryover fuel, brush and grass that has grown much more dense than normal. Given that we're expecting drier conditions this summer, a lot of that carryover fuel should now be available to burn,” Newmerzhycky said in an interview.

Newmerzhycky also says over the past few decades, fire seasons have become longer and wildfires more damaging thanks to climate change.

To minimize contributing to wildfire activity, he added that clearing brush and grass from your property, listening to local officials’ directions and simply remaining aware of your surroundings can all help maintain fire safety.