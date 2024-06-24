© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Federal Railroad Administration plans for long-distance trains could go through Boise

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel
Published June 24, 2024 at 12:52 PM MDT
Boise Depot with empty track.
Frankie Barnhill
/
Boise State Public Radio, Frankie Barnhill
Regular Amtrak service ended in Boise in 1997

The Federal Railroad Administration conducted a recent study to determine next steps for restoring intercity passenger rail service that could go through Boise.

Projects like restoring long-distance passenger rails can take a lot of time, money, and resources. The FRA used the Long-Distance Service Study to look at the feasibility and necessary funding to bring these services to life.

The federal agency proposed routes that would serve multiple cities in the West, one from Seattle to Denver would go through Boise and Pocatello and on to Salt Lake City. The second would go from Los Angeles to Denver through Salt Lake.

Advocates for rail transport say trains would be a reliable form of long-distance transportation and would serve rural communities.

Earlier this year, BoiseDev reported the Idaho Transportation Department did not properly apply for the grant to study rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City.

ITD said when the grant application reopens in 2025 they would like to reapply.

The Federal Railroad Administration said the preferred routes still have to go through project planning and development before anything is implemented.
