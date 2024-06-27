© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance begins J.J. Saldaña Heat and Smoke Relief Fund 2024

Boise State Public Radio News | By Mónica Esquivel
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:49 AM MDT
Volunteers are preparing to supply workers with food, water, and bandanas to protect them from the sun.
Stephanie Vega
/
Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance
Volunteers distribute supplies to agricultural workers during 100-degree weather. Items like food, water, and clothing to protect them from the sun.

A fund to raise money and collect donations for migrant workers in extreme heat is honoring J.J. Saldaña, an advocate for Idaho’s Hispanic and Latino community.

Agricultural workers spend several hours a day working in the fields and with summer temperatures hitting new highs, the risk of heat related illnesses have also increased.

Idaho doesn’t have heat regulations to protect workers but the Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance, a collective of local nonprofits, started the Heat and Smoke Relief Fund. It aims to protect migrant farmworkers from extreme temperatures and poor air quality from wildfires this summer.

Samantha Guerrero, the Community Organizer and Communications Coordinator for the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, said outreach is important to show support for the community.

Many workers live in rural areas and don’t have access to the information or the resources necessary to keep themselves safe from the heat. Language barriers are also a challenge.

This year the Resource Alliance renamed their fund after community organizer J.J. Saldaña, who passed away last year.

Guerrero said he was a strong supporter of the program and his ability to bring people together inspires them to continue these efforts.

For a list of items to donate, click here. The IIRA is also accepting monetary donations here.
Mónica Esquivel
