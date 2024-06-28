Kuna man gets $250,000, but no apology, in settlement with Ada County Sheriff's Office

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office has settled a lawsuit brought by a Kuna man who alleged deputies violated his civil rights during an arrest and interrogation last year.

Michael ‘Mick’ Heikkola said he arrived at the Kuna Police station in January 2023 to utilize its drop box for unwanted prescription drugs. On the way in, Heikkola was looking through windows of unoccupied police vehicles when he said he was confronted by someone in plain clothes. Heikkola walked toward the police station, and uttered an obscenity at the person according to court documents. The person in the parking lot was ACSO deputy Brian Keen, who called other officers to intercept Heikkola.

During the confrontation that followed, six other deputies physically restrained Heikkola, who said he was then interrogated but never read his rights.

Heikkola was eventually taken to the Ada County Jail. His complaint alleged he was not allowed to clean up after soiling himself while being arrested due to factors related to a recent surgery, even after he informed deputies of his condition.

A charge of resisting or obstructing officers was ultimately dismissed by an Ada County judge, who concluded there was no basis to stop, detain or arrest Heikkola, who then sued the county sheriff’s department over the incident.

Ada County sheriffs are contracted to provide police service to the city of Kuna, along with the cities of Eagle and Star.

The settlement includes a $250,000 payout to Heikkola, and an agreement to provide training across the department on respecting and protecting the public’s constitutional rights. Training is required to include the specific situation he sued over.

“I am satisfied with the outcome and I am confident that the changes being made in the Ada County Sheriff’s Office training will deter this from happening to others,” Heikkola said in a news release announcing the settlement.

Ada County sherrifs were also required to make a public statement regarding the incident. A short post on the sherrif’s blog acknowledged the settlement and the requirement for additional training. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed the statement did satisfy the requirements of the settlement, and confirmed the $250,000 payout amount.

But the Sheriff's Office has refused to apologize, Heikkola’s attorney Ritchie Eppink told Boise State Public Radio by email. Eppink co-founded Wrest Collective, a nonprofit community-based law firm in Boise, which represented Heikkola.

"Taxpayers could have saved a lot of money, and Mick could have gotten some dignity back, if our police would have just apologized for their mistakes here."

