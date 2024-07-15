Treasure Valley eviction filings doubled in 2023, report finds

According to Jesse Tree, a Boise-based organization that offers financial assistance to households at risk of eviction, eviction filings in Ada and Canyon Counties doubled between 2022 and 2023.

The report released last week found that a single property management company filed 15.5% of those evictions.

Jesse Tree also said just five landlords were responsible for a quarter of the total eviction filings.

“I think it's really stark that five of them are responsible for a quarter of all evictions. I do think that's in large part because larger corporations have a certain way of doing business that is not as human-centered,” Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe said in an interview.

She said the eviction trends can be attributed to multiple factors, including a 40% increase in the cost of rent across the Treasure Valley despite wages generally remaining stagnant.

Based on Jesse Tree’s work in 2024 so far, Rabe predicts the rate of evictions filed will continue its steady increase.