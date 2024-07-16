© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Air quality indexes capture potential health risks amid wildfire season

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published July 16, 2024 at 8:23 AM MDT
A table details color-coded air quality index categories in order of severity, ranging from "good" to "hazardous."
AirNow.gov
/
U.S. Air Quality Index

Air quality indexes measure a variety of pollutants and group those measurements into so-called "level of concern" categories outlined by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Some of these pollutants are virtually invisible, so air quality readings are critical for a full understanding of the cleanliness and safety of the air in your neighborhood, according to Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Airshed Coordinator Michael Toole.

"What that chart does is it takes the main pollutants that we look at –– the ozone, the sulfur dioxide, the particulate matter –– and it standardizes that so they will all be converted to match that scale,” he said.

For children, the elderly and those with preexisting conditions or any other sensitivity to smoke, Toole said access to accurate and up-to-date air quality readings is crucial.

He also advises limiting physical exertion and time spent outdoors on days with unhealthy air quality levels to prevent any potentially serious health complications.
