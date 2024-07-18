© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Texas Ridge Fire burns 1,500 acres, forces evacuations in north Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published July 18, 2024 at 3:08 PM MDT
A map showing the surrounding area of Kendrick, Idaho, displays the perimeter of the Texas Ridge Fire highlighted in red.
Idaho Department of Lands

The Texas Ridge Fire has burned more than 1,500 acres northeast of Lewiston and destroyed ten structures since it was first discovered Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to immediately evacuate a large area northeast of Kendrick, and told others nearby to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

A map of the area surrounding Kendrick displays Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation zones in green, yellow, and red, respectively.
Inland NW Fire & News
/
Facebook

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Kendrick High School for anyone temporarily displaced by the fire. As of Thursday morning, the center has been put on standby after the Red Cross diverted their resources to the nearby Cougar Creek Fire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in a press release that Idaho's request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant was approved Tuesday night, marking the first authorization of federal funds through this grant to be awarded to the state this year.

The Texas Fire remains 0% contained, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the fire’s cause, or with security footage showing “anything of concern,” to call the office at (208) 882-2216.
Tags
News Wildfires 2024North IdahoIdaho Department Of Lands
Sofia Blenkinsop
Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate