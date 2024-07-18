Texas Ridge Fire burns 1,500 acres, forces evacuations in north Idaho

The Texas Ridge Fire has burned more than 1,500 acres northeast of Lewiston and destroyed ten structures since it was first discovered Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to immediately evacuate a large area northeast of Kendrick, and told others nearby to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Inland NW Fire & News / Facebook

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Kendrick High School for anyone temporarily displaced by the fire. As of Thursday morning, the center has been put on standby after the Red Cross diverted their resources to the nearby Cougar Creek Fire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in a press release that Idaho's request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant was approved Tuesday night, marking the first authorization of federal funds through this grant to be awarded to the state this year.

The Texas Fire remains 0% contained, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the fire’s cause, or with security footage showing “anything of concern,” to call the office at (208) 882-2216.