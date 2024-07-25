Idaho Parks and Rec halting 2025 camping reservations next month

If you’re dreaming of reserving a campsite or backcountry yurt early next year, time is running out.

The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department is moving to a new booking system and are halting reservations for 2025 beginning next month.

Usually, reservations for state park sites or yurts open nine months in advance. But because of the agency’s new booking system, parks and recreation won’t take any further reservations for 2025 starting Aug. 1.

Stays that are booked before the end of the month will be honored and customers can still reserve spots through the rest of 2024.

Parks officials expect the new system to save the state more than $330,000 over its current contract.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but the pause will allow us to make a smooth transition to the new reservation system, which is intended to provide a more user-friendly experience,” said Seth Hobbs, the agency’s reservation and registration manager.

Anyone hoping to snag their favorite spot next summer will be able to do so when the new system launches Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

