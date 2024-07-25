© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Parks and Rec halting 2025 camping reservations next month

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published July 25, 2024 at 5:09 AM MDT
A fold out RV parked on a concrete pad. There is a wooden picnic table nearby.
U.S. Forest Service
Campers won't be able to book their favorite spots for next summer with as much advance notice as they're used to. State parks and recreation officials are swapping in a new booking and reservation system set to go live in January.

If you’re dreaming of reserving a campsite or backcountry yurt early next year, time is running out.

The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department is moving to a new booking system and are halting reservations for 2025 beginning next month.

Usually, reservations for state park sites or yurts open nine months in advance. But because of the agency’s new booking system, parks and recreation won’t take any further reservations for 2025 starting Aug. 1.

Stays that are booked before the end of the month will be honored and customers can still reserve spots through the rest of 2024.

Parks officials expect the new system to save the state more than $330,000 over its current contract.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but the pause will allow us to make a smooth transition to the new reservation system, which is intended to provide a more user-friendly experience,” said Seth Hobbs, the agency’s reservation and registration manager.

Anyone hoping to snag their favorite spot next summer will be able to do so when the new system launches Jan. 6 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News Idaho Deparment of Parks and Recreation
