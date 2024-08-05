© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Is mentorship the missing piece in helping new Idaho teachers?

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published August 5, 2024 at 8:04 AM MDT
Handwritten quote To teach is to learn as inspirational concept image
123rf
/
Flickr
The 2024-25 school year in Boise and West Ada school districts begins Wednesday, Aug. 14

While most families are in the throes of summer, the Idaho Department of Education is counting down the precious few days until the start of another school year. Like it or not, the Boise and West Ada School District are set to swing their doors back open Wednesday, Aug. 14.

And while there is much that is new in any school year, a few major challenges remain. For one, teacher attrition.

“It’s not just specific to Idaho. It’s definitely something we’re seeing across many if not all states,” said Meghan Wonderlich, Director of Content and Curriculum at the Idaho Department of Education. “So, that was a key element in why we’re doing this.”

“This" is a partnership with the Idaho State Board of Education to provide select first, second and third-year public school teachers with support and mentorship.

Before her days as an administrator, Wonderlich spent nearly a decade in as an educator in high school math classrooms. She says she knows all too well how one-on-one mentorship could be the secret to success, for teachers and their students.

“There’s a connected piece to somebody else who has had success and … quite frankly, failures,” she added. “It really connects the humanity piece of it.”

Application forms for the mentorship program are available by clicking here.

Wonderlich visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the just-unveiled program and how new Idaho teachers might be able to access it.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
News EducationTeachersIdaho Board Of EducationSchools
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate