Idaho Governor's office releases recommendations for wildfire management

Gov. Brad Little looks to combat Idaho’s wildfire season with new state infrastructure recommendations.

A report from the governor's office details ten legislative and infrastructure-focused objectives to protect Idaho from wildfires in the coming years, from 2024 onward.

One action item calls for creating a statewide mobile notification system that would alert Idaho residents to wildfires. The system would be accessible in areas without cell phone service.

The report suggests altering building codes to support fire safety. In a press release the administration says it wants to apply to a federal infrastructure grant and start a public relations campaign targeting Idaho counties.

“We must maintain a coordinated, strategic approach to improving wildfire prevention and response in our great state if we are going to protect lives and property from the destruction of wildfire,” said Little. “The new wildfire report is a big part of that strategy, and I appreciate the strong support from many partners in helping us lay out priorities to guide our actions”

The plan recommends electric utility companies remove trees that may pose a potential fire hazard from their facilities. It also suggests providing grants to Idaho energy companies that take additional steps to protect the power grid from fire damage.