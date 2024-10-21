Boise Fire’s new Station 5 focuses on city’s sustainability efforts

City and fire officials gathered Friday outside the Boise Fire Department's new Station 5, with three bays for fire trucks and a brick building.

“To our firefighters, I want to say thank you. It has a great tradition in this fire station. Some of them are here today. Many of our retirees are here today. And I can't thank our firefighters enough for the work they do and that they will continue to do out of this firehouse,” said Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer.

He says the building is also helping meet the city’s energy needs.

“It has solar panels on the roof. It's all electric. It has EV charging stations. And we're proud of that work to meet our city's energy goals,” Niemeyer said.

This is the fourth fire station built on South 16th Street in downtown Boise and replaces Boise’s oldest fire station built in 1951. The rebuilt station also houses a museum.

“This will be a place for our community to learn about our history, to also bring our newest firefighters for them to better understand the history of the Boise Fire Department and the pride we have in serving the mission,” Niemeyer said.

During construction, Station 5 was temporarily relocated in a former funeral home in downtown Boise.