Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and their Oscar-buzz films are coming to Sun Valley Film Festival

It was serendipitous that soon after the Sun Valley Film Festival would make a game-changing decision to shift from late winter/early spring to the middle of award season, that their first December showcase would feature two very familiar Hollywood actors delivering game-changing performances.

“Yeah, and we’re jumping right in with ‘Lady Demi',” said SVFF Executive Director Teddy Grennan.

That would be Demi Moore, currently starring in The Substance, one of the most provocative, groundbreaking films in recent memory. As part of a long weekend of presentations, SVFF will screen The Substance Saturday, Dec. 7 and then Moore will be center stage in a SVFF Coffee Talk at the Argyros in Ketchum the following morning, Sunday, Dec. 8.

Prior to those festivities, on Friday, Dec. 6, Pamela Anderson and director Gia Coppola will be at The Argyros for a screening of The Last Showgirl, already nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in this year’s Gotham Awards.

Grennan and SVFF Director Candice Pate join Prentice to unveil the full slate of this festival.

