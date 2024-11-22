© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and their Oscar-buzz films are coming to Sun Valley Film Festival

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:19 AM MST
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore are honorees at this year's Sun Valley Film Festival.
Sun Valley Film Festival, George Prentice
“We’ve been trying to line up with Demi [Moore} for years … and to have it all come together with this movie is a thrill"

It was serendipitous that soon after the Sun Valley Film Festival would make a game-changing decision to shift from late winter/early spring to the middle of award season, that their first December showcase would feature two very familiar Hollywood actors delivering game-changing performances.

“Yeah, and we’re jumping right in with ‘Lady Demi',” said SVFF Executive Director Teddy Grennan.

That would be Demi Moore, currently starring in The Substance, one of the most provocative, groundbreaking films in recent memory. As part of a long weekend of presentations, SVFF will screen The Substance Saturday, Dec. 7 and then Moore will be center stage in a SVFF Coffee Talk at the Argyros in Ketchum the following morning, Sunday, Dec. 8.

People sit in a theater watching a movie.
Station News
Join us at the Sun Valley Film Festival Winter Screen Series
Free admission is available for Boise State Public Radio listeners
Learn More

Prior to those festivities, on Friday, Dec. 6, Pamela Anderson and director Gia Coppola will be at The Argyros for a screening of The Last Showgirl, already nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in this year’s Gotham Awards.

Grennan and SVFF Director Candice Pate join Prentice to unveil the full slate of this festival.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

