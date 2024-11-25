Yes, Chef! Joyce Doughty is sharing her Thanksgiving secrets with Morning Edition.

Most historical evidence tells us that, during what was believed the first Thanksgiving, Pilgrims feasted on venison (sorry kids).

It wasn’t until the mid-1800s that author Sarah Josepha Hale, in her novel “Northwood,” wrote a whole chapter describing a New England Thanksgiving with roasted turkey as the centerpiece. Whew. More importantly, turkey has remained relatively affordable through the years. And while much of the nation agrees that turkey is a popular choice for Thanksgiving, how we cook the noble bird is where we differ.

“I’ve tried everything over the years,” said Joyce Doughty, renowned Idaho chef and bestselling cookbook author. “Last year, I splurged … and wow was I disappointed. So, what I tell people is, ‘If you’ve had a good experience with something, stick with it.”

In the lead-up to Thanksgiving, Chef Doughty is visiting with Morning Edition host George Prentice to share some of her best inside holiday cooking tips … and their first conversation is all about … you guess it, turkey.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio

