White House finalizes $6.1B Micron microchip manufacturing subsidy

The Biden Administration signed the CHIPS and Science Act two years ago to bolster large-scale microchip manufacturing in the United States.

Boise-based Micron, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory chips, is set to get $6.1 billion in incentives to build facilities in Idaho and New York, with Idaho receiving approximately $1.5 billion.

Micron has said the funds will create 2,000 Micron jobs, 45,00 construction jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs in Idaho over the next 20+ years.

Construction is already underway on a new memory manufacturing fabrication plant adjacent to the existing research and development building in Boise.