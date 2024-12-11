© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
White House finalizes $6.1B Micron microchip manufacturing subsidy

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published December 11, 2024 at 7:24 AM MST
Micron's Boise headquarters.
Micron Technology
Micron's Boise headquarters.

The Biden Administration signed the CHIPS and Science Act two years ago to bolster large-scale microchip manufacturing in the United States.

Boise-based Micron, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory chips, is set to get $6.1 billion in incentives to build facilities in Idaho and New York, with Idaho receiving approximately $1.5 billion.

Micron has said the funds will create 2,000 Micron jobs, 45,00 construction jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs in Idaho over the next 20+ years.

Construction is already underway on a new memory manufacturing fabrication plant adjacent to the existing research and development building in Boise.
Sofia Blenkinsop
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2023 and have since covered everything from fireworks to Christmas trees during my time as an intern. Whether it’s drafting interview questions or editing soundbites, I love diving into each and every part of the journalistic storytelling process.
