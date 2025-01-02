Make no mistake. Monica Church isn't just a citizen legislator. She's an educator citizen legislator

Public service literally courses through Monica Church’s veins. The granddaughter of Cecil and Carol Andrus and Frank and Bethine Church, she has also given much of her time and effort to the Sawtooth Society, Andrus Center for Public Policy and Ethics and has served as an Ethic Commissioner for the City of Boise. But above all — way above all — she is an educator. In fact, it’s rather stunning how far across Idaho those educational muscles have stretched.

Church doesn't boast; it's not in her nature. But when she drops a fact about her teaching prowess, you do have to catch your breath.

“I’ve taught in 88 schools in this state … 66 counties,” she said nonchalantly.

And it’s not as if she’s going to stop being an educator anytime soon. Indeed, she’ll be balancing those responsibilities with her new role as an Idaho legislator. In fact, while most lawmakers proudly wear the badge of being a “Citizen Lawmaker,” Church should be considered an “Educator Lawmaker” first and foremost.

“I like that term,” she said with a pretty wide smile.

Church is far from the first educator to serve as a legislator, but she’s quick to say how spending her days with students, parents and all of her colleagues, “informs" her.

“It keeps me grounded,” she said. “I would not leave education to be a legislator. I am a legislator became I’m an educator.”

So, you can imagine how passionate she is, particularly regarding public education, and how she’s poised to give voice to the countless families who depend on Idaho’s public education system, but aren’t anywhere near the Statehouse where the GOP majority is expected to raise the possibility of swinging more doors open to private education.

“Not only is that debate likely ... I think it’s guaranteed … because that’s what leadership in the majority [GOP] party has said openly,” said Church. “I think we have to have a very frank conversation about what that means.”

Church visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about that passion, why she thought now was the first time to run for public office and how she’ll be spending her days during the session, including a very, very, very, very early wake-up alarm.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio