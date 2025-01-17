Student-led MLK Day of Greatness emphasizes 'evolving together'

This Monday, Jan. 20 marks Martin Luther King Day, a holiday that Boise State’s MLK Living Legacy Committee is celebrating with the theme “Evolving Together."

Each year on the holiday, a group of students work together to further the legacy of the civil rights leader by hosting the MLK Day of Greatness. These celebrations include poster-making, a march to the State Capitol and speeches on the Capitol steps.

But amid recent challenges to equity programs in schools across the state, MLK Living Legacy Committee Chair Charles Jones says the group’s work is needed now more than ever.

“I’m hoping that though we may feel like we're taking a step back, we evolve together and that we take the time to notice these changes and that we grow,” Jones said.

The celebrations begin on Boise State’s campus in the Student Union building on Monday at 9:00 a.m., and conclude after noon at the Capitol.

MLK Day of Greatness Schedule

