Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

Student-led MLK Day of Greatness emphasizes 'evolving together'

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:18 AM MST
Two students hold up a banner that reads "MLK Living Legacy Committee" as students marching behind them raise posters and signs.
Boise State MLK Jr Living Legacy Committee
/
Facebook

This Monday, Jan. 20 marks Martin Luther King Day, a holiday that Boise State’s MLK Living Legacy Committee is celebrating with the theme “Evolving Together."

Each year on the holiday, a group of students work together to further the legacy of the civil rights leader by hosting the MLK Day of Greatness. These celebrations include poster-making, a march to the State Capitol and speeches on the Capitol steps.

But amid recent challenges to equity programs in schools across the state, MLK Living Legacy Committee Chair Charles Jones says the group’s work is needed now more than ever.

“I’m hoping that though we may feel like we're taking a step back, we evolve together and that we take the time to notice these changes and that we grow,” Jones said.

The celebrations begin on Boise State’s campus in the Student Union building on Monday at 9:00 a.m., and conclude after noon at the Capitol.

MLK Day of Greatness Schedule

  • 9:00 AM: Jordan Ballroom doors open; sign-making
  • 9:45 AM: Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo performance
  • 11:00 AM: March to the Capitol
  • 11:30 AM: Student speeches on Capitol steps
  • 12:00 PM: State of Idaho Program in Capitol rotunda
Sofia Blenkinsop
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2023 and have since covered everything from fireworks to Christmas trees during my time as an intern. Whether it’s drafting interview questions or editing soundbites, I love diving into each and every part of the journalistic storytelling process.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

