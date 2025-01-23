Idaho Supreme Court overturns approval of new Interfaith Sanctuary shelter

The Idaho Supreme Court overturned a ruling from the Fourth Judicial District Court, revoking Interfaith Sanctuary’s conditional use permit.

The permit was originally granted in 2022, allowing Interfaith Sanctuary to relocate its shelter to northwest Boise. In 2023, the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association filed a lawsuit saying Boise City Council had violated procedures.

Interfaith broke ground on the new $15.6 million shelter in April 2024. The project was expected to be completed later this year.

The new shelter has faced backlash from both Boise residents and city officials. Interfaith Sanctuary’s initial application for the conditional use permit was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021. The next year, the Boise City Council overturned the PZC’s decision, officially granting interfaith the permit.

The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, located near the new shelter, says a significant majority of neighbors oppose the project.

The Idaho Supreme Court sided with the neighborhood association, finding Boise City Council’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious and based on unlawful procedure”.

In a statement, Interfaith Sanctuary executive director Jodi Petersen-Stigers said they plan to petition for a rehearing from the court. The City of Boise declined to comment Wednesday, saying they were still reviewing the ruling.

Only two current members of the city council were among the group that voted to approve the shelter nearly three years ago. Jimmy Hallyburton then voted yes and Luci Willits voted no.