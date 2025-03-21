© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Postal Workers Union worries DOGE reform could lead to privatization of USPS, impact rural West

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:20 AM MDT
This is the United States Postal Service logo on a mailbox in Pittsburgh, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/AP
/
AP
This is the United States Postal Service logo on a mailbox in Pittsburgh, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

As the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, sets its eyes on reforming the U.S. Postal Service, one of the main postal workers’ unions says it could lead to the privatization of one of America’s oldest public services.

In 2018, a task force commissioned by the Trump administration reported that privatizing the USPS would negatively impact rural areas.

“It's enshrined in the Constitution. It is a service. It is not a business,” Omar Gonzalez, the Western representative for the American Postal Workers Union said. “Privateers want to turn it into a business to make money.

He said millions of people rely on USPS to deliver mail at the same cost everywhere.

“The western region has in particular a vast amount of territory like Montana, Idaho.We provide service to the top of a mountain, down to to the lowest part of a gully.

Last week, DOGE offered to buy out 10,000 postal employees. Gonzalez says so far, 8,000 are set to leave at the end of April. He said this might open the door to layoffs among the more than 110,000 employees who are not tenured.

“We do not need DOGE coming in and gutting the operation in an attempt to sell it,” Gonzalez added. “And the reason they want to sell it is it's because it does make money.”

The postal service does not use tax money to operate. In 2024, despite making almost $80 billion in revenue, it reported a $9.5 billion deficit.
Tags
News Department of Government Efficiency
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate