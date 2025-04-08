© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Gene Harris Jazz Fest cancels annual student contest, introduces showcase

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:00 AM MDT
Audience members look on as a student group performs on a stage in front of a large organ in the Hemingway Center at the Gene Harris Jazz Showcase.
Sofia Blenkinsop
/
Boise State Public Radio
Audience members watch a student group perform at the Gene Harris Jazz Showcase.

The Gene Harris Jazz Festival started in 1998 with some big names performing in Boise. Over the last six years, the public performances were eliminated to focus on student education.

Now, the student jazz competition has been canceled and organizers are doing an annual showcase.

“I saw an opportunity with Treefort Music Fest to partner up with them and to create something that was more commercial, more relevant for our students, as well as using a lot of the funding that was historically spent on bringing in dozens of great artists,” said Boise State assistant professor of trumpet and Gene Harris Jazz Festival executive director, Derek Ganong.

The inaugural Gene Harris Jazz Showcase took place on March 28 during Treefort, with student groups from across the Treasure Valley performing bluegrass, rock, jazz and more at Boise State’s Hemingway Center.

Ganong says that while the educational part of the jazz fest will not include a contest moving forward, other Gene Harris programs like jam sessions and the after-school all stars program will continue.
Tags
News Gene HarrisBoise State Department of MusicTreefort Music Fest
Sofia Blenkinsop
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2023 and have since covered everything from fireworks to Christmas trees during my time as an intern. Whether it’s drafting interview questions or editing soundbites, I love diving into each and every part of the journalistic storytelling process.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop

