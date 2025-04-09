Deadline to get a Star Card approaches. Here's what you need to know

Starting May 7 this year, people won’t be able use their old driver’s licenses to fly on commercial airlines or access federally owned buildings. They will need a “Star Card,” a driver’s license with a small gold star in the upper right corner.

The new cards are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s “Real ID” program, which the department says is “meant to determine with greater accuracy whether individuals presenting identification are who they say they are.”

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, only 55% of Idaho drivers have switched to Star Cards as of April 1 .

Star Card appointments at the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles are booked out more than two weeks in advance. The Idaho Transportation Department recommends making an appointment as soon as possible.

After May 7, green cards, passports and other documents can still be used to board planes.