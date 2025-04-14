Boise Mayor: White House and Idaho Legislature aren’t addressing issues that matter

When global politics erupt, sometimes it can seem half-a-planet away. But with every passing day, Bosie is more of a global community. So, those eruptions, particularly late, can hit close to home.

“We are a very global community,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “It makes us so special that the experience of our community – the vibrancy we have – is dependent on those global connections.”

And when there are federal funding cuts to things like refugee resettlement programs, layoffs at federal agencies, and trade relations with Boise businesses are threatened, McLean says the challenges to Boiseans mount with every flip of the calendar.

“It does get harder,” said the mayor. “We must acknowledge the impacts that the decisions being made at the federal level… and the claw backs of funding.. the impacts are very real.”

In a wide-ranging conversation with Morning Edition host George Prentice, McLean talked about the impacts of executive orders from the Trump White House, in addition to new state laws that put the City of Trees in the crosshairs.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

