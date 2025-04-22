Idaho marks 55 years of Earth Day with community celebrations
In 1970, Gaylord Nelson, a junior senator from Wisconsin declared April 22 as “Earth Day.”
The holiday was created to draw public attention to environmental issues. 55 years after the first Earth Day, Idahoans are celebrating across the state.
Here’s a list of upcoming Earth Day events in Idaho:
- Boise: Earth Day Family Night Out at Zoo Boise – 4/22 from 6:00-8:00 PM
- Sun Valley: Earth Day Festival at Hailey Town Center West – from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM
- Moscow: Earth Day Celebration at East City Park – 4/26 from 4:00-7:00 PM
- Idaho Falls: Earth Day Celebration at Idaho Falls Zoo – 5/31 from 9:30 AM-2:00 PM