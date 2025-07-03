Here's how Ada County officials want you to stay safe on the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is this Friday and Ada County officials want to make sure citizens stay safe during the festivities.

Boise Police Chief Matthew Clifford says the Fourth of July is among the busiest days of the year for first responders. Firework and alcohol-consumption related accidents add on to an already high volume of summer emergencies.

“We get inundated with lots of different types of calls in the dispatch center, and fireworks calls will come in at a big rate. So text those in if you can. And please remember that our dispatchers are prioritizing emergencies,” Clifford says.

Mark Niemeyer, Boise Fire Chief, says wildfires are at greatest risk of starting near Wildland Urban Interfaces . Those are areas between undeveloped and developed urban land that could ignite with just a gust of wind from a fire in the foothills.

That’s why Ada County is banning use of all fireworks in about 800 square miles of unincorporated land outside city limits this year, which Niemeyer says will affect about 63,000 residents.

“Especially with this heat and with wildfire being such an issue, following California, Hawaii and other places. I don't think sometimes what people understand is, that could happen here if we get the right wind driven event, right.”

Boise Fire Captain Roy Boehm says it’s best to deal with spent fireworks by dunking them in water for two minutes, then disposing of them in an airtight plastic bag.