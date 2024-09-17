© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho decision 2024: Breaking down voter registration

By Samantha Wright
Published September 17, 2024 at 1:10 PM MDT
Tuesday, Sept. 17 is National Voter Registration Day, and 2024 marks a historic election year. In November, voters will decide the future of our country for the next four years, as well as many key state and local races.

Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season, we asked Idaho's secretary of state, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters each Tuesday to take a closer look at these issues.

Samantha Wright
