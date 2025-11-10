Travelers in Boise feel effects of government shutdown flight reductions

The four percent reduction in commercial airline flights over the weekend may end Monday with a Senate vote on government funding.

The flight reductions started last Friday. Air travel tracker FlightAware reported more than 2,900 flights across the country were canceled on Sunday .

Last Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced mandated flight cuts for 40 airports. The Boise Airport wasn’t on the list, but the whole airline system felt the effects.

Mike and Tracy Yagi were traveling back to Redondo Beach, California. They kept a close eye on their tickets before arriving to check bags.

“Actually tomorrow's flight, this exact one that we're going on, is canceled,” said Tracy.

The first leg of Jessica Carnes’ trip to Orlando was canceled, then delayed. Late Sunday, she was going to get to her final destination into the early hours of Monday.

“I don't know if they're going to do any further cuts as the time goes on tonight, but we should be leaving Denver by midnight tonight and then getting into Orlando at 5:30 in the morning,” said Carnes.

In an email on Friday, the airport’s Jennifer Kronberg said the airport is operating under normal conditions, and passengers should check with their airlines for flight delays or cancellations.

Federal employees at the Boise Airport have been working without pay during the shutdown. Flight reductions are planned to reach 10% by this Friday if no agreement is reached in the House and Senate.