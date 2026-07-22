Here's what to expect from this year's Ironman in Boise

The numbers are daunting: 100 professional Ironman competitors, approximately 1,500 more athletes and triple digit temperatures are some of the components of the upcoming Ironman 70.3 race.

“Our athletes will start catching shuttles to Lucky Peak at around 3:30 in the morning,” said race director Jason Michaud. “Our pros will enter the water at about 6:25 a.m.”

Boise Ironman 70.3 Boise Ironman athletes will travel 70.3 miles.

What will follow will be Idaho’s toughest swimming/cycling/running competition, bar none. Athletes will travel a total of 70.3 miles between three consecutive legs: a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run. Add to that: triple-digit heat.

“There’s ice at every aid station,” said Michaud. “Plus, cooling tents will be set up.”

And then there will be a huge impact on motorists. There will be full and partial road closures in areas like Highway 21, Julia Davis Drive and Federal Way. See more information on the traffic impact here.

“We’ll have a lot of traffic control,” said Michaud. “In some areas, it’s a little too difficult to have two-way vehicles.”

Michaud visited with George Prentice to preview the race and what spectators and motorists can expect when the race winds its way through much of Boise.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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