Bringing Solar Energy to the Wind River Reservation

Too many Indigenous families lack electricity in their homes. But on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, a new project is bringing solar power to tribal homes. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann rode along with the crew to check out three homes at different points in the installation process.

“If this gets going really great, I'd love to see 'em on, you know, every- the elder's or the senior's homes to give them a reduced rate,” said Jesse Dorothy, a master electrician who was born and raised on the reservation.