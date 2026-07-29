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Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Bringing Solar Energy to the Wind River Reservation

Boise State Public Radio News | By Hannah Habermann
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:28 PM MDT
Western Shoshone elder Tommy LeBeau, left, Aaron Day, center, and Austin Hill stand next to the fully-operational solar installation at LeBeau’s place.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
Western Shoshone elder Tommy LeBeau, left, Aaron Day, center, and Austin Hill stand next to the fully-operational solar installation at LeBeau’s place.

Too many Indigenous families lack electricity in their homes. But on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, a new project is bringing solar power to tribal homes. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann rode along with the crew to check out three homes at different points in the installation process.

“If this gets going really great, I'd love to see 'em on, you know, every- the elder's or the senior's homes to give them a reduced rate,” said Jesse Dorothy, a master electrician who was born and raised on the reservation.
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Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio.
See stories by Hannah Habermann

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