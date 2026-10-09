Caldwell votes for more License Plate Readers, approves $6.7 million contract with Axon

Caldwell is switching from Flock cameras to a contract with another surveillance company, Axon. The city council voted Monday to approve a $6.7 million contract for a variety of surveillance technologies like drones, body cameras, tasers, AI software and controversial License Plate Readers, known as LPRs.

On Monday, the discussion mostly focused on law enforcement’s use of LPRs. Caldwell PD Sergeant Andrew Heitzman said the city currently had 112 devices.

“We're looking to move forward with 65 fixed LPR for a contract of ten years,” he added.

“I would not say the police department is tracking anyone,” he said to address concerns of privacy overreach. Heitzman said the police only look at data collected after registered complaints are filed.

“We're utilizing the tools to catch criminals, and that's it. There's a database, but we don't see that database until we have a CR and a crime.”

Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips pushed back, saying LPRs collected information on thousands of people who did not commit crimes.

“On our transparency portal, it was 405,661 vehicles in the last 30 days,” he said. “I believe we need to call this what this is, right?”

“And to be clear, this does not mean it's nefarious, but it's a mass dragnet type surveillance,” he added. “These cameras do not turn on only when a crime occurs. They continuously encounter vehicles belonging overwhelmingly to ordinary people going to work, taking their children to school, attending church, shopping, visiting family and living their lives.”

Phillips called for public input, which was not required for Monday’s discussion.

The council voted 4-1 to approve the contract. Council member Diana Register was the only "No" vote.