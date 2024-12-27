Stories of hope, joy and light from 2024

It should come as no surprise that our top 10 most-viewed Boise State Public Radio stories of 2024 originated as breaking news situations. And as important as they are, let's be honest: breaking news stories can be scary and sad.

So we wanted to take a moment to offset some of the drama and focus on stories that brought out positive themes in our community: hope, joy and light. Though these stories may not have gone viral by definition of the internet, we still think they're worth highlighting as 2024 comes to a close and we look to the new year.



Hope

New research could make goathead removal efforts more effective

Across the region, goatheads – or puncture vine – are a scourge to cyclists, walkers and our four-legged friends: they pop tires and embed themselves in shoes and sensitive paws. Where's the hope, you ask? Well this story unpacks some new research that could help to better target efforts to stop the spread of goatheads. Rejoice!

Intermountain Bird Observatory feels sense of hope after Valley Fire damage

Instead of focusing on the damage and devastation of the Valley Fire, the Intermountain Bird Observatory instead looks for opportunity and encouraging signs in its restoration area.

'No one ever offered this opportunity' West Boise YMCA provides swim lessons to Muslim refugee women

Many Muslim women never learn to swim. It can be difficult to move through the water in the modest clothing worn for their religion. Some say they feel self-conscious swimming in public. This is why the West Boise YMCA offers after-hours, private swim lessons to these women who share a common goal: learn how to move in and be safe around water.



Joy

Axolotl Takeover: Why this endangered amphibian captures the hearts of many

Come on: an amphibian that's always smiling. How could we not include that in our list of joy stories?!

Big Gal Backpackers hike to make all bodies feel welcome on public lands

As the name suggests, public lands are everybody’s. But that doesn’t mean that all people feel equally welcome. The Big Gal Backpackers of Boise are one of many groups across the West working to bring the joys of public lands to people who haven’t always felt welcomed.

As Idaho weathers a snow storm, residents of Zoo Boise enjoy their first snow days

This is another one that feels like a freebie in the category: zoo animals + snow = joy.



Light

In remote Idaho town, harmonica festival is a link to the past – and a lifeline

Yellow Pine is about as remote a community as there is in vast, mountainous Idaho. But every year, a weekend harmonica festival draws thousands to the village – multiplying its year-round population of some 30 people by 100 or more. That wave of visitors and the money they spend helps the town make it through the year.

Four decades in, late night music host Arthur Balinger still taking audiences to 'cosmic heights'

Arthur Balinger plans to retire in 2025, so our Julie Luchetta sat him down for an interview about his past 40 years behind the microphone on Boise State Public Radio Music and what it has all meant to him.

Around 6,000 people showed out for Boise's first Open Streets event, highlighting the growing desire for infrastructure designed for pedestrians who prefer to walk and bike rather than commute by vehicle.