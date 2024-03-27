© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple's latest iOS (17.4) is preventing our livestreams from playing. We suggest you download the free Boise State Public Radio app & stream us there while we work to troubleshoot the issue.
Idaho Matters

Idaho's racist history: How the state got here and why it matters after another racist incident

By Staff
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:15 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Canva

Idaho is back in national headlines after the Utah women's basketball team experienced a racial harassment incident in Coeur d'Alene while participating in the NCAA tournament.

This isn't the first time Idaho has made national headlines for racist incidents. And some are now asking: How did we get here? When did Idaho's racism begin? How has the Aryan Nations in north Idaho been allowed to grow?

Now almost four years after our country was grappling with racial injustice and questions about white supremacy in 2020, it's still important to examine our roots so we can better understand how we got here today and what steps we can take to be a more inclusive and equitable place for everyone.

These interviews originally aired in the summer of 2020 after the murder of George Floyd as we looked to unpack Idaho's complicated racist history.

Read the full transcripts:

Tags
Idaho Matters Racism
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate