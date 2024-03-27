Idaho's racist history: How the state got here and why it matters after another racist incident

Idaho is back in national headlines after the Utah women's basketball team experienced a racial harassment incident in Coeur d'Alene while participating in the NCAA tournament.

This isn't the first time Idaho has made national headlines for racist incidents. And some are now asking: How did we get here? When did Idaho's racism begin? How has the Aryan Nations in north Idaho been allowed to grow?

Now almost four years after our country was grappling with racial injustice and questions about white supremacy in 2020, it's still important to examine our roots so we can better understand how we got here today and what steps we can take to be a more inclusive and equitable place for everyone.

These interviews originally aired in the summer of 2020 after the murder of George Floyd as we looked to unpack Idaho's complicated racist history.

