Idaho police investigating racist incident involving Utah women's basketball team

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie,
Katie Kloppenburg
Published March 26, 2024 at 1:52 PM MDT
Gonzaga and Utah play the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, March 25, 2024.
Young Kwak
/
Associated Press
Gonzaga and Utah play the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, March 25, 2024.

Police in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho are investigating a racist harassment incident of visiting college basketball teams last Thursday, March 21.

Officials say players and staff from the University of Utah were subjected to racial slurs and aggressive engine revving by someone driving a truck with a confederate flag on display. The same truck was joined by another, and were waiting as the teams returned from dinner and followed them back to their hotel.

Coeur d'Alene Mayor Jim Hammond said during a press conference Tuesday the team from University of California-Irvine were also victims of race-based harassment.

The teams were staying in Coeur d'Alene as part of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in nearby Spokane, Washington.

Gonzaga, the host school for the tournament site, released a statement calling the incidents frustrating and extremely saddening.

Gonzaga Athletics

Utah's women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts called the incidents hate crimes in a press conference after their game against Gonzaga on Monday.

"For our players and staff to not feel safe in an NCAA tournament environment, that's messed up," said Roberts.

She also said the incidents were a "black eye" on their tournament experience. The team did relocate to a hotel in Spokane on Friday.

Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said an investigation into the incident is underway and multiple state and federal charges are possible. The FBI is also investigating.

"Until we get all the facts and the investigation is complete, what charges might be brought against the perpetrators is yet to be determined," said White.

Utah was eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Monday in a 77-66 loss to Gonzaga.

BasketballNCAARacism
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
See stories by Troy Oppie
Katie Kloppenburg
Hello, I'm Katie and I'm a social media enthusiast here at Boise State Public Radio.
See stories by Katie Kloppenburg

