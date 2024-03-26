Idaho police investigating racist incident involving Utah women's basketball team

Police in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho are investigating a racist harassment incident of visiting college basketball teams last Thursday, March 21.

Officials say players and staff from the University of Utah were subjected to racial slurs and aggressive engine revving by someone driving a truck with a confederate flag on display. The same truck was joined by another, and were waiting as the teams returned from dinner and followed them back to their hotel.

Coeur d'Alene Mayor Jim Hammond said during a press conference Tuesday the team from University of California-Irvine were also victims of race-based harassment.

The teams were staying in Coeur d'Alene as part of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in nearby Spokane, Washington.

Gonzaga, the host school for the tournament site, released a statement calling the incidents frustrating and extremely saddening.

Gonzaga Athletics

Utah's women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts called the incidents hate crimes in a press conference after their game against Gonzaga on Monday.

"For our players and staff to not feel safe in an NCAA tournament environment, that's messed up," said Roberts.

She also said the incidents were a "black eye" on their tournament experience. The team did relocate to a hotel in Spokane on Friday.

Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said an investigation into the incident is underway and multiple state and federal charges are possible. The FBI is also investigating.

"Until we get all the facts and the investigation is complete, what charges might be brought against the perpetrators is yet to be determined," said White.

Utah was eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Monday in a 77-66 loss to Gonzaga.