Conversion therapy for minors could be banned in Idaho under a new bill

Conversion therapy for anyone under 18 would be banned in Idaho under a new bill introduced Thursday morning.

Conversion therapy is the process of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

“These often involve shame, verbal abuse and sometimes even aversive physical techniques,” said Rep. John McCrostie (D-Garden City), who is openly gay.

McCrostie has pushed for outlawing the practice for the last six years.

His bill wouldn’t apply to clergy or family members acting in their own capacity. Instead, it would only affect licensed mental health professionals.

“It represents a spirit of compromise and collaboration between disparate stakeholders, and I believe it warrants a larger conversation to ensure that all sides have been adequately represented,” McCrostie said.

Right now, 20 states and Washington, D.C. ban conversion therapy for minors. Another five states have partial bans.

Several national professional mental health organizations denounce conversion therapy, saying it can lead to depression, low self-esteem and even suicide.

A House committee introduced the bill with one no vote.

House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett) didn’t immediately respond to a text asking why she voted against the bill.

It still needs a full hearing before it could go to the House floor.

