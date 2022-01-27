© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Conversion therapy for minors could be banned in Idaho under a new bill

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published January 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST
A close-up photo of Rep. John McCrostie with stairs in the background.
John McCrostie for District 16
/
Facebook
Rep. John McCrostie (D-Garden City) introduced a bill Thursday to ban conversion therapy for minors.

Conversion therapy for anyone under 18 would be banned in Idaho under a new bill introduced Thursday morning.

Conversion therapy is the process of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

“These often involve shame, verbal abuse and sometimes even aversive physical techniques,” said Rep. John McCrostie (D-Garden City), who is openly gay.

McCrostie has pushed for outlawing the practice for the last six years.

His bill wouldn’t apply to clergy or family members acting in their own capacity. Instead, it would only affect licensed mental health professionals.

“It represents a spirit of compromise and collaboration between disparate stakeholders, and I believe it warrants a larger conversation to ensure that all sides have been adequately represented,” McCrostie said.

Right now, 20 states and Washington, D.C. ban conversion therapy for minors. Another five states have partial bans.

Several national professional mental health organizations denounce conversion therapy, saying it can lead to depression, low self-esteem and even suicide.

A House committee introduced the bill with one no vote.

House Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett) didn’t immediately respond to a text asking why she voted against the bill.

It still needs a full hearing before it could go to the House floor.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Member support is what makes local COVID-19 reporting possible. Support this coverage here.

Tags

Politics & Government2022 LegislatureConversion Therapy
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson